Pelicans News Around the Web (10-20-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans set franchise mark for points in win over Sacramento Kings

Any time Anthony Davis doesn’t have to play in the fourth quarter, it’ll be a good night for the New Orleans Pelicans.

How the New Orleans Pelicans dominated Kings in home opener

The New Orleans Pelicans open the home part of the 2018-19 schedule on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 149, Kings 129

Nikola Mitotic scores a game-high 36 points to go along with nine rebounds as the Pelicans get the win over the Kings, 149-129.

Our 10 best photos from the Pelicans home opener

Our selection of the ten best photos from the New Orleans Pelicans dominant 149-129 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, October 19, 2018 that set the franchise record for scoring.

Mardi Ball: The Pelicans’ record-breaking offense is turning the NBA on its ear

The New Orleans Pelicans have opened the 2018-2019 season like a house afire.

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-19-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' big home opener win against the Sacramento Kings.

Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic surprised himself on career night

Mirotic had a career-high 36 points in Friday’s record-setting 149-129 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Nikola Mirotic's career-high 36 points help Pelicans blast Kings in record-setting fashion

Mirotic finished with a career-high 36 points and the Pelicans set a franchise record for points scored in a game.

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 10-19-18

Nikola Mirotic talks about his career night against the Sacramento Kings.

Nikola Mirotic (36 points) Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 10-19-18

Anthony Davis speaks to the media about tonight's season home opener against the Kings.

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-19-18

Anthony Davis talks about the franchise-record night for the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

Anthony Davis challenging Michael Jordan as best opening-game player on record

Anthony Davis called himself the NBA’s best player. He sure backed it up last night.

Is It Possible That Anthony Davis Is the Best Player in the NBA?

Is it time to start ranking Davis above LeBron James, Stephen Curry and the rest of the players in the NBA?

Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 10-19-18

Jrue Holiday talks about what the Pelicans' need to do to continue their momentum into the home opener against a young Sacramento Kings team.