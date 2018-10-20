Pelicans News Around the Web (10-20-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans set franchise mark for points in win over Sacramento Kings
Any time Anthony Davis doesn’t have to play in the fourth quarter, it’ll be a good night for the New Orleans Pelicans.Read More »
How the New Orleans Pelicans dominated Kings in home opener
The New Orleans Pelicans open the home part of the 2018-19 schedule on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.Read More »
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 149, Kings 129
Nikola Mitotic scores a game-high 36 points to go along with nine rebounds as the Pelicans get the win over the Kings, 149-129.Read More »
Our 10 best photos from the Pelicans home opener
Our selection of the ten best photos from the New Orleans Pelicans dominant 149-129 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, October 19, 2018 that set the franchise record for scoring.Read More»
Mardi Ball: The Pelicans’ record-breaking offense is turning the NBA on its ear
The New Orleans Pelicans have opened the 2018-2019 season like a house afire.Read More»
Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-19-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' big home opener win against the Sacramento Kings.Watch Here»
Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic surprised himself on career night
Mirotic had a career-high 36 points in Friday’s record-setting 149-129 win over the Sacramento Kings.Read More»
Nikola Mirotic's career-high 36 points help Pelicans blast Kings in record-setting fashion
Mirotic finished with a career-high 36 points and the Pelicans set a franchise record for points scored in a game.Read More»
Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 10-19-18
Nikola Mirotic talks about his career night against the Sacramento Kings.Watch Here»
Nikola Mirotic (36 points) Highlights vs. Sacramento KingsWatch Here»
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 10-19-18
Anthony Davis speaks to the media about tonight's season home opener against the Kings.Watch Here»
Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-19-18
Anthony Davis talks about the franchise-record night for the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.Watch Here»
Anthony Davis challenging Michael Jordan as best opening-game player on record
Anthony Davis called himself the NBA’s best player. He sure backed it up last night.Read More»
Is It Possible That Anthony Davis Is the Best Player in the NBA?
Is it time to start ranking Davis above LeBron James, Stephen Curry and the rest of the players in the NBA?Watch Here»
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 10-19-18
Jrue Holiday talks about what the Pelicans' need to do to continue their momentum into the home opener against a young Sacramento Kings team.Watch Here»