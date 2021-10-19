Pelicans News Around the Web (10-19-2021)

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Three Pels return to court

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and Jaxson Hayes were held out of Saturday’s open practice at Nicholls State, but all three players were full participants Monday when the Pelicans returned to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

NBA Southwest Division roundtable: 2021-22 season preview, part 1

One of the NBA’s most competitive divisions since its inception in 2004-05, the Southwest is currently undergoing a bit of a transformation. Dallas and New Orleans brought in new head coaches this summer, while Houston and San Antonio have bid farewell to many of the veteran players who made them perennial playoff teams. As young as the Rockets and Spurs have become roster-wise, Memphis is another Southwest squad now relying heavily on a group of players still early in their pro careers. To preview the upcoming season around the Southwest, Pelicans.com gathered together our familiar panel, including Dallas TV play-by-play broadcaster Mark Followill, Houston radio play-by-play broadcaster Matt Thomas, Memphis website writer Michael Wallace, New Orleans website writer Jim Eichenhofer and NBA.com writer Michael Wright (covering San Antonio for us here):

New Orleans Pelicans nominated for Emmy for 'The Day the NBA Stopped'

The New Orleans Pelicans' video production department has been nominated for a regional Emmy for a video feature that chronicled the day the NBA shut down, which led to the shutdown of all sports in March 2020.

Walker: Who will win the NBA awards? Some predictions as the season tips off

The NBA season tips off Tuesday night, meaning we've reached that crowded part of the sports calendar where basketball, football, baseball and hockey overlap.

Meet the Pelicans rookie class: Trey Murphy and Herb Jones make up a promising duo

At the Pelicans’ first preseason game in Minnesota, rookie Trey Murphy and All-Star forward Zion Williamson communicated about their fit on the court, even though one was active and the other was in street clothes.

Meet the Pelicans' newcomers: Deonte' Graham and Jonas Valanciunas are here to help a playoff push

David Griffin’s bet on “elite competitors” in the 2020 offseason was a flop.

Pelicans timeline: From hiring David Griffin to another opener without Zion, here's how it went down

In an effort to turn the page from the Anthony Davis era and forge a more successful path, the New Orleans Pelicans hired David Griffin as their new executive vice president in April 2019. They later beefed up their front office and revamped their practice facility — and then they lucked out, getting the No. 1 overall draft pick and the right to take Zion Williamson. But 2½ years of bad fortune and bad decisions have put the franchise at another pivotal moment. As the 2020-21 season begins, here's a look back at how they got here:

Kushner: Let's define the Pelicans' No. 1 goal for this season — the playoffs — and go from there

You’re forgiven for being jaded.

Thompson: The NBA is back and this season should be one of appreciation for the game we love and its history, too

Five years after James Naismith created the game, a team of 6-foot-and-under White guys from a YMCA in Trenton, N.J., became the first players to get paid to play. It was 125 years ago — Nov. 7, 1896 — when the first “professional” basketball game was played.

NBA preview 2021-22: Power Rankings, projections, breakout stars and storylines for all 30 teams

The 2021-22 NBA season is here!

With Zion Williamson sidelined, there's no clarity on Pelicans' opening night lineup

In the preseason, the New Orleans Pelicans used three different starting lineups in four games. Such frequent shuffling was largely due to circumstances out of coach Willie Green’s control — injuries.

'Everything is the little things': Pelicans are counting on detail-oriented Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker owns close to 150 pairs of shoes. They are organized alphabetically and by color.

Is Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III prepared to live up to the preseason hype? ‘He’s going to be an important piece’

Since David Griffin and his front office took over in New Orleans, the Pelicans’ approach in the draft has centered around preparing for the future.