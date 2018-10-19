Pelicans News Around the Web (10-19-2018)

Kushner: Biggest takeaway from Pelicans' big win vs. Rockets? New Orleans belongs on national stage

This is the stage Anthony Davis relishes.

Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton look to carry momentum from memorable debut into Pelicans' home opener

It was an eye-catching debut for the New Orleans Pelicans’ two brightest offseason additions.

New Orleans Pelicans topple Houston Rockets in season opener

So much for that winless preseason.

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans welcome Sacramento Kings for home opener, ready to change past precedent

The Pelicans have a chance to win just their second home opener in the Anthony Davis era.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-18-2018

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-18-2018
Head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Elfrid Payton looking to build off solid Pelicans debut

It was quite the debut for Elfrid Payton on Wednesday night.

Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-18-2018

Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-18-2018
Guard Elfrid Payton speaks with the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Elfrid Payton displays all-around skill set with triple-double in Pelicans debut

It’s inevitable that New Orleans starting point guard Elfrid Payton will hear plenty of comparisons this season to the man he replaced, Rajon Rondo.

Watch: NBA great Charles Barkley says Anthony Davis will be MVP; Davis is '2nd best player in world'

In his prediction, Barkley introduced Davis as the "second best basketball player in the world" behind LeBron James.

Pelicans Practice: Tim Frazier 10-18-2018

Pelicans Practice: Tim Frazier 10-18-2018
Guard Tim Frazier speaks with the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center