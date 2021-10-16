Pelicans News Around the Web (10-16-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans waive guard John Petty Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guard John Petty Jr.

Kushner: Pelicans seek to make connection with Thibodaux practice

Under normal circumstances, the New Orleans Pelicans use their annual open practice as a way to greet fans and re-acclimatize to their arena after a prolonged offseason.

How will Pelicans adjust with Zion Williamson sidelined to start season?

It may have taken longer than expected, but Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin confirmed on Thursday what most assumed after recent updates from the team: Zion Williamson will not be available for New Orleans at the start of the regular season.

Pelicans 2021 preseason profile: Kira Lewis Jr.

New Orleans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is often a blur on the hardwood, whether he’s speeding up the court to lead a fast break, or using his elite quickness on defense to race from the weakside and steal the ball from an unsuspecting opponent. During his rookie NBA season, however, there were times when the game itself appeared to be moving very quickly to Lewis – a common feeling for first-year backcourt players adjusting to the league’s pace.