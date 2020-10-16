Pelicans News Around the Web (10-16-2020)

Five-minute draft guide: Projected late-first-rounders

In nearly every NBA draft there are a few surprise names that end up moving up into the first round, along with those who thought they’d be picked early, but make an unexpected drop to Round 2.

Benson Capital Partners closes first fund with outside investors; $50+ million raised

New private investment fund created to continue Tom Benson's legacy of leadership, business and economic development in New Orleans and the Gulf South region

Ty Lue, a top Pelicans target, agrees to coach Clippers

One of the New Orleans Pelicans’ top targets in their coaching search will remain in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.