Pelicans News Around the Web (10-16-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans trade Alexis Ajinca; add forward Wesley Johnson

The New Orleans Pelicans added wing depth on Monday afternoon with the trade for Los Angeles Clippers small forward Wesley Johnson.

4 New Orleans Pelicans storylines to watch in 2018-19

The NBA season officially starts on Tuesday night but the Pelicans take to the court on Wednesday in Houston for their first game.

2018-19 Pelicans season preview: Backcourt stats to watch

Here are some of the key statistics to monitor throughout the 2018-19 regular season among the team’s guards.

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 15

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday (10/17).

New Orleans Pelicans statement on the passing of Portland Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen

The New Orleans Pelicans and Saints organizations mourn the loss of Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks Owner Paul Allen who passed away Monday at the age of 65.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-15-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's preparation as they get ready top face the Houston Rockets in their regular season opener Wednesday night.

The NBA isn’t big in New Orleans. Problem is, Anthony Davis is huge everywhere else.

Anthony Davis grabbed the microphone and said a few words to the crowd.

How valuable is Anthony Davis? Pelicans coach: We wouldn't even trade him for Beyonce

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry paid superstar forward Anthony Davis perhaps the ultimate compliment Monday.

Alvin Gentry wouldn't trade Anthony Davis for anyone ... not even Beyonce

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry thinks very highly of his superstar forward Anthony Davis.

Kushner: Pelicans' primary goal this year isn't a title ... it's keeping Anthony Davis

There is one goal. One. Keep Anthony Davis.

For Pelicans' Elfrid Payton, there's no place like home, especially when home is New Orleans

The words inked on Elfrid Payton's skin tell you more about Elfrid Payton than he ever will.

Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-15-18

Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton talks about building team chemistry as the Pelicans continue preparation for Wednesday season opener at the Houston Rockets.

Pelicans acquire Wesley Johnson

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward Wesley Johnson from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for center Alexis Ajinca.

Five things to know about Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson

The 31-year-old is an eight-year NBA veteran, entering the league as the No. 4 overall draft pick by Minnesota in ’10.

Meet the Pelicans: Wesley Johnson

Photos of Wesley Johnson.

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-15-18

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks about the importance of getting off to a good start as the Pelicans continue preparation for Wednesday's season opener at the Houston Rockets.