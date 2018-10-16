Pelicans News Around the Web (10-16-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans trade Alexis Ajinca; add forward Wesley Johnson
The New Orleans Pelicans added wing depth on Monday afternoon with the trade for Los Angeles Clippers small forward Wesley Johnson.Read More »
4 New Orleans Pelicans storylines to watch in 2018-19
The NBA season officially starts on Tuesday night but the Pelicans take to the court on Wednesday in Houston for their first game.Read More »
2018-19 Pelicans season preview: Backcourt stats to watch
Here are some of the key statistics to monitor throughout the 2018-19 regular season among the team’s guards.Read More »
Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 15
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday (10/17).Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans statement on the passing of Portland Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen
The New Orleans Pelicans and Saints organizations mourn the loss of Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks Owner Paul Allen who passed away Monday at the age of 65.Read More»
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-15-18
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's preparation as they get ready top face the Houston Rockets in their regular season opener Wednesday night.Watch Here»
The NBA isn’t big in New Orleans. Problem is, Anthony Davis is huge everywhere else.
Anthony Davis grabbed the microphone and said a few words to the crowd.Read More»
How valuable is Anthony Davis? Pelicans coach: We wouldn't even trade him for Beyonce
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry paid superstar forward Anthony Davis perhaps the ultimate compliment Monday.Read More»
Alvin Gentry wouldn't trade Anthony Davis for anyone ... not even Beyonce
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry thinks very highly of his superstar forward Anthony Davis.Read More»
Kushner: Pelicans' primary goal this year isn't a title ... it's keeping Anthony Davis
There is one goal. One. Keep Anthony Davis.Read More»
For Pelicans' Elfrid Payton, there's no place like home, especially when home is New Orleans
The words inked on Elfrid Payton's skin tell you more about Elfrid Payton than he ever will.Read More»
Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-15-18
Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton talks about building team chemistry as the Pelicans continue preparation for Wednesday season opener at the Houston Rockets.Watch Here»
Pelicans acquire Wesley Johnson
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward Wesley Johnson from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for center Alexis Ajinca.Read More»
Five things to know about Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson
The 31-year-old is an eight-year NBA veteran, entering the league as the No. 4 overall draft pick by Minnesota in ’10.Read More»
Meet the Pelicans: Wesley Johnson
Photos of Wesley Johnson.Read More»
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-15-18
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks about the importance of getting off to a good start as the Pelicans continue preparation for Wednesday's season opener at the Houston Rockets.Watch Here»