Pelicans News Around the Web (10-15-2021)

Zion Williamson progress from foot injury to be evaluated in 2-2.5 weeks

New Orleans fans have circled Oct. 20 on their calendar, as their team’s regular season opener vs. Philadelphia. A to-be-determined date in late October is also now an important one for the Pelicans.

For the second time in three years, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will not be available on opening night.

Walker: Latest Zion injury news likely left Pelicans' fans scratching their head after media day optimism

David Griffin probably could borrow a page from Sean Payton's playbook when it comes to injuries and just not discuss them.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss the start of the regular season because of a right foot injury that required offseason surgery, Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said on Thursday.

Jordan Poole, Isaiah Stewart and more: Sam Vecenie’s 7 breakout candidates for 2021-22

There are probably 50 NBA players you could pick each year to have a “breakout” depending on your criteria. Everything is so dependent upon role, team need and opportunity. Some teams need young players to emerge from promising draft picks into genuine building blocks. Other teams are contenders that simply need a guy who can play in a rotation, eat minutes and be effective in spurts. With something as broad as choosing breakout players who alter either the course of their own careers or the teams they’re on, it’s all about situation.

Pelicans 2021 preseason profile: Herbert Jones

Even before he entered grade school, Herbert Jones experienced the adrenaline rush in anticipation of tip-off prior to a basketball game. When he was just 4 years old, Jones’ parents signed him up for a league in Alabama that featured elaborate pregame introductions, far beyond what you’d expect in youth hoops. Jones was immediately transfixed by the sport.

Pelicans 2021 preseason profile: Tomas Satoransky

As a youngster growing up in the Czech Republic, Tomas Satoransky dreamed of someday playing in the NBA, but he never imagined getting a chance to participate in the Olympics. Given that his native country had never qualified for the Summer Games in men’s basketball, becoming one of 450 NBA players in the league somehow seemed more realistic.