Pelicans News Around the Web (10-15-2020)

Five-minute draft guide: Late-lottery prospects

Although there is significant disagreement from NBA analysts on the order of how specific players will be selected in the top 10-14 this year, with only a few exceptions, there is relative consensus on who will be a lottery choice.

Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 14, 2020

Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer and TV play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers join Daniel Sallerson to discuss the NBA Finals, the official end of the 2019-20 season, and look ahead to the Pelicans offseason.

Predicting all 43 NBA player and team options: A postseason update

Here we go again. With the NBA season finally, blessedly, completed, we can now start looking ahead to everybody’s favorite part of the NBA calendar.