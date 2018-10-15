Pelicans News Around the Web (10-15-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 15, 2018
The 17th season in New Orleans franchise history is nearly upon us.
Why Anthony Davis isn't worried about the New Orleans Pelicans defense
Count Anthony Davis in the group who isn't too concerned with the team's preseason performance.
New Orleans Pelicans set to enter 2018-19 regular season on nearly as impressive of a streak as Celtics and Warriors
Will what happened in the preseason stay in the preseason?
Pelicans yet to line up Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic together
The lineup would give New Orleans three of its best rebounders and a daring mix of athleticism and perimeter efficiency.
Nikola Mirotic calls starting or coming off bench ‘not a big deal’ to him
Mirotic already had formed excellent on-court chemistry with Davis during the stretch run of last season.
Season preview: New Orleans Pelicans
You can expect the Pelicans to push the pace and score a lot in transition.
Kenrich Williams makes Pelicans final roster
Kenrich Williams has never had a problem betting on himself, and once again, it has paid off.