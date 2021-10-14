Pelicans News Around the Web (10-14-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans exercise options on Alexander-Walker, Hayes, Williamson and Lewis Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has exercised fourth-year options on guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center Jaxson Hayes, and forward Zion Williamson, and a third-year option on guard Kira Lewis Jr

New Orleans Pelicans sign guard John Petty Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pelicans 2021 preseason profile: Jonas Valanciunas

Most NBA players follow a similar arc of improvement, making their biggest strides in their second and third pro seasons, after learning plenty as rookies. New Orleans offseason trade addition Jonas Valanciunas’ development has been more of a steady, career-long progression.

Pelicans have received million-dollar rebates by employing NBA players, other workers

The New Orleans Pelicans receive a $3.65 million cash rebate every year from Louisiana — more than any other company — by counting the team's professional basketball players’ positions as newly created direct jobs under the state’s Quality Jobs program, an economic incentive that’s supposed to encourage companies to create high-paying, full-time jobs for residents.

Pelicans have been a 'horrendous' defensive team. Can they improve under Willie Green?

The last time New Orleans was not a bottom-10 defensive team, Rajon Rondo was a Pelican, Nikola Mirotic was living stateside in the Crescent City, and Alvin Gentry was the head coach.

Are We About to See a Leap From Zion?

Many stars made the jump to elite status in their third season, and the Pelicans’ franchise cornerstone is primed to be the next.