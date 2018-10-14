Pelicans News Around the Web (10-14-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans cut Jarrett Jack, Garlon Green

The New Orleans Pelicans made more cuts on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 13) to get down to the NBA limit.

Pelicans waive Jarrett Jack, Garlon Green

The New Orleans Pelicans waived forward Garlon Green and guard Jarrett Jack on Saturday.

Pelicans waive Green and Jack

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Garlon Green and guard Jarrett Jack.

Pelicans re-evaluate team effort after abysmal preseason

Correlating the NBA preseason to its regular season is often an exercise in futility.

Nikola Mirotic calls starting or coming off bench ‘not a big deal’ to him

Mirotic already had formed excellent on-court chemistry with Davis during the stretch run of last season.

Pelicans PF Anthony Davis on why he likes playing with Julius Randle

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis played a big role in recruiting Julius Randle to The Big Easy in the offseason.

PAnthony Davis will have to be great for the New Orleans Pelicans to win

Anticipate Anthony Davis continuing to put up monster numbers this year.