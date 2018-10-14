Pelicans News Around the Web (10-14-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans cut Jarrett Jack, Garlon Green
The New Orleans Pelicans made more cuts on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 13) to get down to the NBA limit.Read More »
Pelicans re-evaluate team effort after abysmal preseason
Correlating the NBA preseason to its regular season is often an exercise in futility.Read More»
Nikola Mirotic calls starting or coming off bench ‘not a big deal’ to him
Mirotic already had formed excellent on-court chemistry with Davis during the stretch run of last season.Read More»
Pelicans PF Anthony Davis on why he likes playing with Julius Randle
New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis played a big role in recruiting Julius Randle to The Big Easy in the offseason.Read More»
PAnthony Davis will have to be great for the New Orleans Pelicans to win
Anticipate Anthony Davis continuing to put up monster numbers this year.Read More»