Pelicans News Around the Web (10-13-2018)
Pelicans waive McCoy and Morris
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Center Brandon McCoy and Guard Darius Morris.Read More »
Pelicans waive McCoy and Morris
The New Orleans Pelicans began trimming the roster Friday afternoon.Read More »
Alvin Gentry concerned about New Orleans Pelicans defense after preseason
The Pelicans gave up at least 106 points in their five preseason games.Read More »
Anthony Davis Says He’s Best Player in NBA Ahead of LeBron James, Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis said he’s the best player in the NBA.Read More»