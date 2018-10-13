Posted: Oct 13, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (10-13-2018)

Pelicans waive McCoy and Morris

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Center Brandon McCoy and Guard Darius Morris.

Read More »

Pelicans waive McCoy and Morris

The New Orleans Pelicans began trimming the roster Friday afternoon.

Read More »

Alvin Gentry concerned about New Orleans Pelicans defense after preseason

The Pelicans gave up at least 106 points in their five preseason games.

Read More »

Anthony Davis Says He’s Best Player in NBA Ahead of LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Anthony Davis said he’s the best player in the NBA.

Read More»
Tags
Holiday, Jrue, Randle, Julius, Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans, NBA

Related Content

Holiday, Jrue

Randle, Julius

Gentry, Alvin