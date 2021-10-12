Pelicans News Around the Web (10-12-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans to hold Open Practice at Nicholls State University on Saturday, Oct. 16

Event will be held at David R. Stopher Gymnasium to support South Louisiana communities directly impacted by Hurricane Ida

Pelicans holding open practice in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents affected by Ida

The New Orleans Pelicans will hold an open practice Saturday in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Jazz 127, Pelicans 96

Preseason is partly about learning and preparing for the upcoming 82-game schedule, making Monday’s matchup against a cohesive and veteran-laden Utah squad an excellent opportunity for New Orleans’ young players to see the strides that must be made at the pro level.

As Pelicans' preseason slate concludes with loss to Jazz, questions persist

The New Orleans Pelicans’ pecking order — no pun intended — is clear.

Hollinger’s 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans preview: Lineup, roster, prediction, can Zion and company fix the defense?

A season that began with high hopes ended forgettably, as New Orleans’ inability to shoot or defend consigned to another trip to the lottery despite an All-Star season from second-year forward Zion Williamson.

Pelicans 2021 preseason profile: Naji Marshall

While attempting to get New Orleans back into the NBA playoffs during his debut season as head coach, Willie Green has two recent All-Star forwards at his disposal; a pair of key veteran additions who were instrumental to team success at their previous stops in Memphis and Charlotte; and a handful of recent first-round draft picks.

Pelicans 2021 preseason profile: Naji Marshall

While attempting to get New Orleans back into the NBA playoffs during his debut season as head coach, Willie Green has two recent All-Star forwards at his disposal; a pair of key veteran additions who were instrumental to team success at their previous stops in Memphis and Charlotte; and a handful of recent first-round draft picks.

Zion Williamson only doing a 'little on the floor' with regular-season opener looming

The New Orleans Pelicans’ regular-season opener is a little more than a week away, and star forward Zion Williamson is still a limited participant in practice.