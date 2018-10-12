Posted: Oct 12, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (10-12-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans finish preseason winless after loss to Toronto

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait until the regular season to get their first win of the 2018-19 campaign.

Pelicans finish preseason with loss to Raptors, 0-5 record in meaningless games

Nothing matters until next Wednesday’s regular-season opener at Houston.

Preseason postgame wrap: Raptors 134, Pelicans 119

Toronto handed the Pelicans a high-scoring defeat Thursday.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-11-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry previews tonight's final preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-11-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans final preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Jrue Holiday 10-11-18

Jrue Holiday talks about the improvements the Pelicans need to make moving into the regular season.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Julius Randle 10-11-18

The former No. 3 overall pick signed with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason and is looking forward to helping the squad win.

