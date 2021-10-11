Pelicans News Around the Web (10-11-2021)

Three Pelicans frontcourt players sidelined Monday at Utah

There is plenty of reason to be excited in New Orleans about the team’s formidable starting frontcourt lineup, which features two recent NBA All-Star selections and a new center, but the Pelicans will need to wait until the regular season to see it unveiled for the first time.

There’s not much to be gleaned from the NBA preseason.