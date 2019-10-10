Pelicans News Around the Web (10-10-2019)

Preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Bulls 125

CHICAGO – Trailing by 20-plus points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, New Orleans appeared headed for a split of its two-game road trip to the Eastern Conference, but a group of reserves powered the Pelicans to an enormous late comeback. Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank a pair of free throws with 57 seconds remaining, points that stood up as the final score in a rally from a 23-point final-period deficit.

Report: Jrue Holiday talks new Pelicans role, '#dadlife' nail polish, teammates as roommates, more

As Jrue Holiday enters his 11th NBA season, he does so as the leader of a Pelicans group even the most creative of users of ESPN's "NBA trade machine" would've had difficulty envisioning.

