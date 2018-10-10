Pelicans News Around the Web (10-10-2018)
With New Orleans Pelicans resting starters, opportunities open up for bench players
Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore, who have all started each of the first three preseason contests, will not play against the Heat.
Healthy Solomon Hill looking fill void as Pelicans' wing player
Solomon Hill isn't interested in comparisons.
Pelicans' Solomon Hill knows the mental toll of injuries and how Anthony Davis can win NBA MVP
The forward told CBS Sports about losing his "saving grace" and how he can help New Orleans' defense stay great.
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-09-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media.
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out for rest Wednesday
Holiday will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jahlil Okafor Opens Up About Battle with Depression and Anxiety
The former No. 3 overall pick signed with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason and is looking forward to helping the squad win.
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out Wednesday vs. Heat
Okafor (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.
Ian Clark looking to build on 2017-18 individually and team-wise
The Memphis native and Belmont University product wants to replicate the results he produced in March, April and May of last season.
Pelicans Practice: Troy Williams 10-09-18
Guard/Forward Troy Williams speaks to the media.
Pelicans Practice: Garlon Green 10-09-18
Forward Garlon Green speaks to the media.
Pelicans Practice: Kenrich Williams 10-09-18
Guard/Forward Kenrich Williams speaks to the media.