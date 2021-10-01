Pelicans News Around the Web (10-1-2021)

Pelicans announce 2021 preseason broadcast schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2021 preseason broadcast schedule.

Viewing schedule for Pelicans' preseason games released

The New Orleans Pelicans' lone preseason game at Smoothie King Center will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans.

