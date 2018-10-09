Pelicans News Around the Web (10-09-2018)
Versatility key as New Orleans Pelicans figure out small forward position
Four of the five starting positions for the New Orleans Pelicans seem pretty set heading into the 2018-19 season.Read More »
Know Your Competition: The New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans could be a dark horse in the West.Read More »
Preview: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday
This is the fifth of the Heat's six preseason games and the second of three consecutive home exhibitions.Read More »
NBA Superlatives: Pelicans forward/center Julius Randle
Julius Randle sat down with Pelicans.com recently to provide some of his perspective about the NBA as he entered Year 5 as a pro.Read More »