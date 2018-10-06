Pelicans News Around the Web (10-06-2018)

GAME RECAP: Knicks 106, Pelicans 100

Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 21 points and Enes Kanter adds 20 with 15 rebounds as the Knicks take down the Pelicans, 106-100.

Darius Miller and Nikola Mirotic played in their first preseason games after missing the first two with injuries and both made big impacts.

Darius Miller hit 5-of-7 3-pointers in his return from injury.

In case you missed it, listen to the Alvin Gentry Show as Sean Kelley sits down with the Pelicans head coach to discuss the upcoming season and what he's seen in preseason so far.

Off the Court: Pelicans guard Trevon Bluiett

A native of Indianapolis, Trevon Bluiett first drew the attention of New Orleans Pelicans fans during Las Vegas summer league, breaking out with two stellar games to open competition.