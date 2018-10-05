Pelicans News Around the Web (10-05-2018)

Season Preview Extravaganza

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2017-18 season with a 48-34 record, good for sixth in the West. More impressively, they swept the three-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

Best Case, Worst Case: New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans look to progress in preseason game at Knicks

Preseason games don’t count, but they do give some indications of progress.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-04-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the teams progress so far after two preseason games.

Alvin Gentry hopes to see a more regular rotation against Knicks

Thanks to scheduling quirks, the Pelicans open and close the preseason with back-to-backs.

Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday 10-04-18

Forward Anthony Davis and guard Jrue Holiday speak with the media.

Easy button: Julius Randle enjoying quick acclimation to Pelicans system

The muscular 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward used the word “easy” countless times as he described his transition to the team’s high-octane offense.