Pelicans News Around the Web (10-04-2018)
Injured Pelicans could return Friday against New York Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans appear to have dodged the first big shot from the injury bug.Read More »
Pelicans injury list narrows ahead of preseason game at Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans’ injury report is shrinking fast.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans Announce 2018-19 Broadcast Schedule
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans player most likely to surprise in 2018-19 season
Everyone likes a good sleeper. Who will be the New Orleans Pelicans most surprising contributor during the 2018-19 season?Read More »
2018-19 Season Preview: New Orleans Pelicans reload roster after successful run led by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday but expectations remain high
Among others, Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton will be counted on to fill the void of DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.Read More»
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-3-18
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the teams progress so far after two preseason games.Watch Here »
What do the NBA's general managers think of Anthony Davis?
On Wednesday morning, NBA.com released its annual GM survey and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was prominently featured.Read More »
Pelicans Practice: Julius Randle 10-3-18
Pelicans forward Julius Randle talks about his performance during the Pelicans first two preseason games.Watch Here »
Pelicans Practice: Frank Jackson 10-3-18
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson talks about playing in his first official NBA games during the Pelicans two game road trip to start the preseason.Watch Here »
Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-3-18
Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton talks about his progress so far after playing in the Pelicans first two preseason games.Watch Here »
Elfrid Payton growing increasingly comfortable with Pelicans offense, new teammates
Elfrid Payton dribbled near the left sideline Monday in semi-transition and made eye contact with Anthony Davis.Read More »