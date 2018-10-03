Pelicans News Around the Web (10-03-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans to host open practice Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting an open practice on Sunday morning at the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans want to play fast, but cut down turnovers

The Pelicans are going to play fast.

One Team, One Stat: New Orleans Pelicans take it to the paint

Last season, the Pelicans were the league's most improved shooting team, with an effective field goal percentage of 54.1 percent (fourth in the league), up from 50.4 percent (19th) in 2016-17.

On The Rise: Julius Randle Is Ready to Shine in The Big Easy

Coming off his best season to date with a lot of new motivation, the New Orleans Pelicans big man is about to go to work.

Julius Randle expected to be fine after hard fall vs. Hawks

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Julius Randle left Monday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks after a hard fall in the third quarter, but he’s expected to be fine.

Star Track: Anthony Davis

Is this the season the Pelicans’ browed wonder wins his first MVP award?

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another strong shooting night in second exhibition

Holiday mustered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 19 minutes during the Pelicans' 116-102 preseason loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Jahlil Okafor Injury Update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has a sprained right ankle and is expected to miss one to two weeks, the team said Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor will miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.