Pelicans News Around the Web (10-02-2018)
Preseason postgame wrap: Hawks 116, Pelicans 102
Far more important than winning games in preseason, staying healthy is a No. 1 objective for every NBA team..Read More »
Pelicans vs. Hawks Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-1-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media prior to last night’s tip-off against the Atlanta Hawks.Watch Here »
Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Coach Alvin Gentry 10-1-18
Coach Alvin Gentry addresses the media following the Pelicans matchup against the Hawks.Watch Here »
Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 10-1-18
Jrue Holiday gives his thoughts about the team's performance through the first two preseason games.Watch Here »
Pelicans vs Hawks Postgame: Elfrid Payton 10-1-18
Elfrid Payton talks about the growing chemistry on the court with the Pelicans.Watch Here »
Julius Randle leaves after fall as New Orleans Pelicans lose to Hawks
Another night, another scary moment for a New Orleans Pelicans big man.Read More »
Julius Randle takes tumble in Pelicans preseason game; injury not 'a big deal,' Gentry says
Randle was defending an off-balance and contested shot by Hawks forward John Collins.Read More »
Off the Court: Pelicans forward/center Julius Randle
A native of Dallas, free-agent signee Julius Randle will get to visit his hometown slightly more regularly now, playing for New Orleans in the NBA’s Southwest Division.Read More »