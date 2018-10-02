Posted: Oct 02, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (10-02-2018)

Preseason postgame wrap: Hawks 116, Pelicans 102

Far more important than winning games in preseason, staying healthy is a No. 1 objective for every NBA team..

GAME RECAP: Hawks 116, Pelicans 102

Pelicans vs. Hawks Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-1-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media prior to last night’s tip-off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Coach Alvin Gentry 10-1-18

Coach Alvin Gentry addresses the media following the Pelicans matchup against the Hawks.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 10-1-18

Jrue Holiday gives his thoughts about the team's performance through the first two preseason games.

Pelicans vs Hawks Postgame: Elfrid Payton 10-1-18

Elfrid Payton talks about the growing chemistry on the court with the Pelicans.

Julius Randle leaves after fall as New Orleans Pelicans lose to Hawks

Another night, another scary moment for a New Orleans Pelicans big man.

Julius Randle takes tumble in Pelicans preseason game; injury not 'a big deal,' Gentry says

Randle was defending an off-balance and contested shot by Hawks forward John Collins.

Off the Court: Pelicans forward/center Julius Randle

A native of Dallas, free-agent signee Julius Randle will get to visit his hometown slightly more regularly now, playing for New Orleans in the NBA’s Southwest Division.

