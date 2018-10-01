Pelicans News Around the Web (10-01-2018)
Preseason postgame wrap: Bulls 128, Pelicans 116
Free-agent additions Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton logged extended first-half minutes with the other Pelicans starters.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans add center Brandon McCoy to training camp roster
Brandon McCoy, an undrafted rookie out of UNLV, joined the team Saturday morning, according to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans fall to Chicago in preseason opener
The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off the preseason on Sunday night (Sept. 30) with a 128-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls.Read More »
Pelicans get first crack at pushing pace in preseason opener against Chicago Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans’ training camp came to a close with a familiar message.Read More »
Pelicans optimistic about what Elfrid Payton can bring at both ends of floor
Elfrid Payton entered the NBA in 2014 with a reputation as an excellent backcourt defender, one reason he was a rare lottery pick from a mid-major, having played his college ball in the Sun Belt Conference.Read More »
Pelicans vs. Bulls Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 9-30-18Watch Here »
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 9-30-18Watch Here »
Pelicans Shootaround: Frank Jackson 9-30-18Watch Here »
Randle shows off all-around game in Pelicans' preseason loss to Bulls
Randle showed a zeal for the ball with his aggressive play, scoring 15 points and adding five rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Davis had 13 points in 16 minutes as the Bulls defeated the Pelicans 128-116 at the United Center.Read More »
Pelicans Shootaround: Julius Randle 9-30-18Watch Here »
After missing all of 2017-18, Alexis Ajinca hopes to return to 5-on-5 action soon
For the first time in his basketball career, 7-foot-2 center Alexis Ajinca was forced to sit out an entire season in 2017-18.Read More »