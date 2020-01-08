Pelicans News Around the Web (1-8-2020)

Ball: Zion's return will be 'amazing, especially for my game'

When he’s engaged, Lonzo Ball is one of the game’s best table setters. The third-year point guard has the rare ability to see plays before they happen. Oftentimes, he knows what he’s going to do with the basketball before it’s even in his hands.

Breaking down a Brandon Ingram no-call, expectations for Zion; stream new Bird Watch today

When is a foul not a foul? Well, if it's involving the New Orleans Pelicans or Saints the last two days -- it's when the refs don't call it.

Brandon Ingram was fouled at end of Pelicans' loss to Jazz, NBA says; no-call was incorrect

It will never be known as the New Orleans no-call, but the Pelicans have their own claim to an officiating blunder that cost them a chance at a big win.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Will Have Minutes Restriction Upon Return from Injury

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Tuesday the team will be "overly cautious" with rookie forward Zion Williamson when he returns from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.