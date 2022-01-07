Pelicans News Around the Web (1-7-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 101, Warriors 96

New Orleans and Golden State have a total of five players on their rosters who’ve been an All-Star over the past half-decade, but only one of them was actually on the floor Thursday when the Western Conference clubs met. His presence made a monumental difference.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.