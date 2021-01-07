Pelicans News Around the Web (1-7-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 111, Pelicans 110
Oklahoma City began this season garnering very low expectations from the outside, but has been reasonably competitive through two weeks – with a notable exception being a 33-point loss to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder appeared motivated Wednesday to exact some revenge for that Dec. 31 rout, dominating the third quarter 34-19 and holding on late to hand the Pelicans a home defeat.See More»
Stan Van Gundy blasts Pelicans' defense after loss to Thunder: 'There's one number'
Coming off of Monday’s overtime loss, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy and multiple players cited the need for more movement.See More»
The Pelicans have a top-5 defense; their coach says their problem is still defense
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 111-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.See More»
Hill's late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110 on Wednesday night.See More»
Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy on D.C. chaos: 'I don't think we should take democracy for granted'
Stan Van Gundy was paying close attention Wednesday as hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.See More»
