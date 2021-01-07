Posted: Jan 07, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (1-7-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 111, Pelicans 110

Oklahoma City began this season garnering very low expectations from the outside, but has been reasonably competitive through two weeks – with a notable exception being a 33-point loss to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder appeared motivated Wednesday to exact some revenge for that Dec. 31 rout, dominating the third quarter 34-19 and holding on late to hand the Pelicans a home defeat.

Stan Van Gundy blasts Pelicans' defense after loss to Thunder: 'There's one number'

Coming off of Monday’s overtime loss, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy and multiple players cited the need for more movement.

The Pelicans have a top-5 defense; their coach says their problem is still defense

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 111-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Hill's late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110 on Wednesday night.

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy on D.C. chaos: 'I don't think we should take democracy for granted'

Stan Van Gundy was paying close attention Wednesday as hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

