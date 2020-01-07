Pelicans News Around the Web (1-7-2020)

Postgame wrap: Jazz 128, Pelicans 126

Ingram's 35 not enough as Pelicans lose hard-fought game to Jazz

Brandon Ingram drove into a brick wall when he knifed to the rim at the end of the first quarter. The floater Ingram threw up through heavy contact lipped out, but Ingram was right there to tip it back into the basket with his left hand.

Any margin for error the Pelicans had this season in their quest to make the playoffs went up in flames from late November to mid December. During that stretch, they lost 13 games in a row, a franchise record. There were 27 miserable days in between wins.

NEW ORLEANS — There’s going to be a lot of hand-wringing over the ending of Monday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz.

NEW ORLEANS -- Utah center Rudy Gobert wasn't going to allow the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram to blow by him for a layup at the final horn without getting his 7-foot-1 frame and long arms in the way.

NEW ORLEANS -- A possible non-call that went against the home team in New Orleans. The officials reviewing a call after time expired. Those same officials being escorted out of the playing area showered by boos.

If the rim-rattling dunks Zion Williamson threw down during his on-court workout prior to Monday's game are any indication, he should be back sooner rather than later. The rookie continues to progress in his rehab from knee surgery he underwent in October. He went through his first full practice Thursday, and him dunking has started to become commonplace.

NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to return to 5-on-5 action at practice Tuesday, a source told ESPN, in another step toward his highly anticipated regular-season NBA debut.