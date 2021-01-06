Pelicans News Around the Web (1-6-2021)

Sindarius Thornwell out for Wednesday home game vs. Thunder

Sindarius Thornwell is the lone player listed on Tuesday’s official New Orleans injury report, ahead of Wednesday’s home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. The guard/forward has been ruled out (health and safety protocols).

'We've got to get more movement': What went wrong with the Pelicans' late-game offense vs. Pacers

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 118-116 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Kushner: Pelicans' late meltdown part of a peculiar pattern

The New Orleans Pelicans choked away a 10-point lead in the final 2 minutes, 22 seconds. They squandered an opportunity to improve to 5-2 by allowing the Indiana Pacers to capitalize on an avalanche of miscues, pulling off an unfathomable 118-116 victory at the Smoothie King Center.

'If we wanted to bring fans back, we wanted to make it safe': Pelicans one of six NBA teams hosting fans

On the night the NBA shut down, Matt Dixon was in a conference room with 20 sales representatives at the Pelicans and Saints headquarters on Airline Drive in Metairie.