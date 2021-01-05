Pelicans News Around the Web (1-5-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 118, Pelicans 116 (OT)

Indiana pulled off a late mini-miracle Monday, handing New Orleans an excruciating defeat. Despite trailing by 10 points in the final minutes of regulation - and six with under 30 seconds left - the Pacers forced overtime by draining a pair of three-pointers, the second set up by a costly Pelicans turnover as the hosts tried to protect a 106-103 lead.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.

NEW ORLEANS -- Entering Monday night, NBA teams holding a lead of six points or more with less than 25 seconds remaining in regulation were 8,104-2 over the past 10 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.