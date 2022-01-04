Pelicans News Around the Web (1-4-2022)

New Orleans Pelicans 2021-22 schedule updates

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association today announced the following updates to the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2021-22 schedule:

Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 115, Pelicans 104

Utah may not have a superstar with the name recognition of some of the Western Conference’s most hyped teams, but it possesses something that’s often just as valuable: a large stable of dangerous three-point shooters. New Orleans played credible defense for much of Monday’s matchup, but couldn’t slow down Utah’s perimeter threats enough to rally all the way back from a 15-point deficit. The Jazz finished 19/39 from three-point range, dominating a category in which the Pelicans shot just 12/46.

Brandon Ingram has off shooting night as Pelicans can't keep up with Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been far and away the NBA’s most potent offensive team this season.

Mitchell scores 29, Jazz top Pelicans 115-104

NEW ORLEANS -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 21, and Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Monday night to extend their road winning streak to nine games.

Phoenix visits New Orleans for conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (28-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

2021-22 NBA rookie rankings 2.0: Franz Wagner’s growth, Ayo Dosunmu’s rise, Alperen Sengun’s vision and more

Approximately once a month, The Athletic’s NBA Draft analyst and senior writer Sam Vecenie is going to take a deep dive into the rookie class and analyze the players in the only way writers know how: with rankings. This is a ranking of the most effective rookies thus far in the NBA. Due to the strange nature of this NBA season, we took an extra couple of weeks before bringing these back. But they’re back, and they’re ready to be dissected.