Pelicans News Around the Web (1-4-2021)

Sindarius Thornwell out for Monday's New Orleans Pelicans game vs. Indiana Pacers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell has been ruled out of Monday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center. Thornwell was listed on the Injury Report as out/Health and Safety Protocols.

Pelicans forging new identity during 4-2 start: ‘We want to control the paint’

NEW ORLEANS — It didn’t take long for Stan Van Gundy to put his stamp on these New Orleans Pelicans.

'You averaged 20 in this league': Eric Bledsoe's attack mindset key in Pelicans' winning streak

Not that long ago, Eric Bledsoe was an NBA team’s offensive engine.