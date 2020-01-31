Pelicans News Around the Web (1-31-2020)

Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball excited to see Brandon Ingram named an All-Star

As news spreads among New Orleans Pelicans players that Brandon Ingram has been selected to the All-Star team for the first time, Ingram can expect a series of congratulatory tweets, texts and phone calls from teammates. For New Orleans guard/forward Josh Hart and guard Lonzo Ball – who’ve spent their entire NBA careers playing with Ingram – the notification is extremely satisfying. The former members of the Los Angeles Lakers know exactly what it took for Ingram to achieve the honor.

Jahlil Okafor: Easy decision to honor Kobe Bryant by changing number

In Jahlil Okafor’s eyes, it was an easy decision. Both of them.

On Nov. 29, 2015, Kobe Bryant announced he was retiring. In a poem entitled “Dear Basketball,” the Lakers legend said his 20th season would be his final one.

Brandon Ingram named reserve for 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram picked to All-Star Game as breakout season rolls on

In his fourth season, Brandon Ingram has established himself as one of the NBA's elite young players. At 22 years old, Ingram has developed into one of the league's most dangerous three-level scorers.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram named reserve for 2020 NBA all-star game

Brandon Ingram The 2020 NBA All-Star That New Orleans Pelicans Deserves

Brandon Ingram was selected as a reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. It is a deserving honor, as Ingram has proven to be the centerpiece talent the New Orleans Pelicans expected in return for trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. The first-time All-Star has been a long time coming for the New Orleans Pelicans.