Pelicans News Around the Web (1-30-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans increase their focus on recovery with cutting-edge recovery room featuring NormaTec Technology

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced access to an expanded offering of NormaTec Recovery Systems for players this season. Enhanced athlete recovery has been identified as an opportunity to optimize the team’s success, prompting them to work more closely with NormaTec, the industry leader in compression recovery technology.

The WarmUp | How impressive has Zion been?

Chris Miles and Steve Smith discuss how impressed they with Zion Williamson's play after his first 3 games of the season.

Scoring, playmaking and toughness: Brandon Ingram has a strong All-Star case

Jaxson Hayes is one of 13 NBA players born in the new millenium. The Pelicans’ 19-year-old center is so young, he still rocks his high school gear. Despite his youth, Hayes earlier this month offered the most cogent Brandon Ingram analysis of anyone on New Orleans’ roster.