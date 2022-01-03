Pelicans News Around the Web (1-3-2022)

Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas questionable for Utah game Monday

New Orleans has won just once in nine games Brandon Ingram has missed due to injury this season, but the Pelicans hope to have the 2020 All-Star forward back in uniform soon. He is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s home game vs. Utah (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) due to left Achilles soreness. Meanwhile starting center Jonas Valanciunas, who has been sidelined for three of NOLA’s last four games, is also listed as questionable, due to health and safety protocols.

