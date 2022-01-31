Pelicans News Around the Web (1-31-2022)

Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas all questionable for Monday's game at Cleveland

The New Orleans Pelicans could be without three starters for Monday's 6 p.m. game at the Cleveland Cavaliers as guard Josh Hart (left knee contusion), forward Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) and center Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) are all listed as questionable on the team's Injury Report.

Best bets for Monday, Jan. 31: Pels keep it close in Cleveland; 4-team parlay

Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

NBA Power Rankings, Week 16: The Philadelphia 76ers are climbing in the Eastern Conference

The Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight game on Sunday, cementing Monty Williams' spot as head coach of the NBA All-Star Game's Team LeBron as he leads the top squad in the Western Conference. The 40-9 Suns sit atop the NBA, ahead of the West rival Golden State Warriors, who own the league's second-best record at 37-13.