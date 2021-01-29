Pelicans News Around the Web (1-29-2021)

David Griffin on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - January 28, 2021

The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin. Listen in.

Lonzo Ball only Pelican on injury report for Milwaukee Bucks game Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is the only Pelicans player listed on the Thursday injury report after leaving Wednesday's victory over the Wizards in the second quarter. Ball (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable for the Pelicans matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Jan. 29 at the Smoothie King Center.

Lonzo Ball listed as questionable for Jrue Holiday's return to Smoothie King Center

Before he limped off the floor and back to the locker room in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Lonzo Ball was putting together one of his best halves of the season.

Kushner: Jrue Holiday will get pandemic-altered homecoming but deserves so much more

Jrue Holiday deserves better than this.

Ten NBA things I like and don't like, including the Pelicans' tricky timetable

This week's edition features 11 (!) things, including another leap from Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic's post-ups and the New Orleans Pelicans trying to balance winning and development.

NBA reschedules 4 games, pushes back tip times to facilitate COVID-19 testing

NEW YORK -- The NBA rescheduled four games Thursday, along with making several time changes to upcoming contests.

NBA announces schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today the following schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games: