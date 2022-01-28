Pelicans News Around the Web (1-28-2022)

Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram questionable for Friday vs. Nuggets

After four starters did not play in Tuesday’s game at Philadelphia, the good news for New Orleans is that neither center Jonas Valanciunas nor Devonte’ Graham appear on Thursday’s injury report, ahead of Friday’s home game vs. Denver (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). However, Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) and Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Jose Alvarado experiences unique first meeting with Joel Embiid

In just a three-week period since he became a member of Willie Green’s rotation, reserve point guard Jose Alvarado has made quite an impression on New Orleans fans, with the crowd at Smoothie King Center cheering several of his defensive possessions Monday vs. Indiana. It turns out that in even less time, Alvarado made his presence known to Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid. During Tuesday’s matchup in the City of Brotherly Love, the 6-foot Alvarado and the 7-foot Embiid jawed back and forth a few times, resulting in a double-technical foul being whistled against the players.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: King Cake Baby

With a combination of awe, bewilderment and trepidation, Pelicans.com approached King Cake Baby to ask if he would be this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A guest, careful not to make any sudden movements. To our delight, the global superstar accepted the invitation, despite this being his most hectic time of the year. KCB helped dispel a few misconceptions and discussed his relationships with several of his greatest admirers across the basketball world and beyond:

Scott Kushner: Pelicans need to take their shot and trade for C.J. McCollum in Portland

It might not feel like it, but this is the time for the New Orleans Pelicans to strike in the trade market.

Preview: Denver Nuggets visit NOLA for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Nuggets are in the middle of a three game winning streak, and have won eight of the last eleven games. Last week's Western Conference Player of the Week is a huge reason for the Nuggets' recent success, as he averaged 36/11/10 during that week.

Jose Alvarado says it's 'all love' with Joel Embiid. The MVP candidate even paid Alvarado's fine.

With a combination of awe, bewilderment and trepidation, Pelicans.com approached King Cake Baby to ask if he would be this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A guest, careful not to make any sudden movements. To our delight, the global superstar accepted the invitation, despite this being his most hectic time of the year. KCB helped dispel a few misconceptions and discussed his relationships with several of his greatest admirers across the basketball world and beyond:

After double techs, Embiid pays fine for Pelicans rookie Alvarado

Outside of being NBA players, Joel Embiid and Jose Alvarado don't have much in common.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid pays New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado's fine after spat

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as 7 feet tall, 280 pounds, and might be even bigger than those measurements. Meanwhile, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado might be generously listed as 6 feet tall, 179 pounds.