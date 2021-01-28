Pelicans News Around the Web (1-28-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Wizards 106

It had been nearly four weeks since New Orleans won a game by a comfortable margin and almost as long since it prevailed in the Smoothie King Center, but the Pelicans managed to check both boxes Wednesday.

Pelicans beat the undermanned Wizards in a badly-needed win: 'You play who is out there'

Late in the second quarter, the shot clock was winding down when Lonzo Ball found Brandon Ingram at the top of the key.

Ingram, Williamson each score 32, Pelicans top Beal, Wizards

NEW ORLEANS -- — With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each having their highest-scoring games of the season, there was only so much Washington's Bradley Beal could do in response.

