Pelicans News Around the Web (1-27-2020)

Pelicans (18-29), Celtics (30-15)

NEW ORLEANS -- Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics 123-108 on Sunday for their first victory since the rookie star joined the lineup.

Kobe Bryant showed side of self that 'people didn't see' at last New Orleans game, Alvin Gentry says

Kobe Bryant had more mileage on his body than almost any other player in NBA history when he played in New Orleans for the final time. The Lakers legend was sixth all-time in minutes on April 8, 2016 — his last game at Smoothie King Center.

Immediately after tipoff, Lonzo Ball held the basketball near midcourt and didn't let it go. The 22-year-old California kid, whose formative years occurred when Kobe Bryant was leading the Los Angeles Lakers to championships, was paying tribute to a fallen idol.

Alvin Gentry may as well have been speaking for all of us.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram was just a kid in Kinston, N.C., who idolized Kobe Bryant in his prime as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Grief-stricken players and teams around the NBA paid their respects to Kobe Bryant on Sunday in myriad ways as the stunning news of the former Lakers great's death shook the league.