Pelicans News Around the Web (1-26-2022)
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 117, Pelicans 107
Playing with a severely shorthanded roster, New Orleans attempted to author a "Rocky"-like upset Tuesday in the location of the old boxing movies, but the Pelicans couldn’t quite match the 76ers for 48 minutes. In the City of Brotherly Love, host Philadelphia finally staved off New Orleans with a fourth-quarter surge, after what had been an extremely tight game for three-plus quarters.See More»
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at 76ers (1/25/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center between New Orleans and Philadelphia (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):See More»
Willy Hernangomez, Nickeil Alexander-Walker keep Pelican close, but their big outings aren't enough
Tuesday, Willy Hernangomez was thrust into the lineup for the first time in more than three weeks.See More»
Pelicans will be without 4 starters in makeup game against 76ers
A slew of New Orleans Pelicans players, including four starters, will be inactive for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which was originally supposed to take place in December.See More»
Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Pelicans, 117-107
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid is dominating opponents nightly — and he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.See More»
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is finding his rhythm as a playmaker in the Pelicans offense: ‘He’s starting to see the pictures’
Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s 31-point outburst against Philadelphia Tuesday will go down as one of his top performances of the season. What few will remember is that everything he did was a continuation of what he started the night before.See More»