Pelicans News Around the Web (1-26-2021)

San Antonio at New Orleans game postponed

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Pelicans' game against Spurs postponed; NBA cites contact tracing issue

For the second time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans have had a game postponed because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

San Antonio Spurs-New Orleans Pelicans game postponed due to contact tracing

Monday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center was postponed "because of ongoing contact tracing" within both teams, the NBA announced less than two hours before the scheduled tipoff.

NBA postpones Spurs-Pelicans game: 22 scheduled contests now called off due to COVID-19 issues

The NBA has not been immune to the impact of this winter's surge in COVID-19 cases. Players continue to test positive for the virus, which in turn forces teammates that have come into contact with those players to sit out. Every team in the NBA has been affected either directly or indirectly thus far this season, with the biggest consequence being the league's recent rash of postponed games.

Van Gundy: To bust out of slump, Pelicans, young stars must take 'individual responsibility'

NBA coaches only have so many cards to play when it comes to publicly critiquing stars. Typically, they don’t do it often for obvious reasons: in the NBA, more so than in any other professional sports league, you can’t win anything substantial without top-end talent.

Lonzo Ball’s future, Steven Adams’ fit and more Pelicans analysis

How worried should the Pelicans be about their horrid 5-10 start to the season? Is it a sign that major change needs to come, or should New Orleans continue to exercise patience with its young squad?