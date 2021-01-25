Pelicans News Around the Web (1-25-2021)

No Pelicans on injury report, but four Spurs players listed prior to their Sunday game

New Orleans will try to clinch a season series vs. San Antonio for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, hosting the Spurs at 8 p.m. Central time Monday. The Pelicans will do so with a clean bill of health, having listed no players on its official injury report Sunday afternoon.

The Pelicans’ Master Plan for the Zion Era May Take Longer Than Expected

It’s late Saturday night and Stan Van Gundy is in a bad mood. A black face mask is hiding his mouth and his bushy gray mustache, but you can still see his disgust in the tired look in his eyes and hear it in the harsh tone of his voice.

Zion says he has to do more, but Pelicans have no shortage of blame to go around

The New Orleans Pelicans have been on the road for 15 days.