Pelicans News Around the Web (1-24-2022)

Brandon Ingram out, Devonte’ Graham questionable for Monday game vs. Pacers

New Orleans has gone 15-15 in the last 30 games Brandon Ingram has played this season, but the Pelicans won’t be able to add to that tally Monday vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), because the 2020 All-Star forward was listed as out on Sunday’s injury report, due to a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, another New Orleans starter, point guard Devonte’ Graham, is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.

New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (17-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

Didi Louzada injury update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Didi Louzada has been diagnosed with a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Birmingham Squadron’s game against the South Bay Lakers on Friday, Jan. 21. A date for surgery has not yet been determined. Louzada will be out indefinitely and his return-to-play status will be updated appropriately.

New Orleans Pelicans wing Didi Louzada injured his left knee in Friday's game with Birmingham Squadron, which could cause him to be sidelined for most or all of the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.