Pelicans News Around the Web (1-22-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 129, Pelicans 118

New Orleans played one of its best quarters of the season in the first 12 minutes Thursday, but given the way Utah is performing right now, it wasn’t nearly enough to secure a victory. The Jazz roared back from a slow start on their home court, beating the Pelicans for a second time in three days and upping their league-best winning streak to seven games.

'They take half a second': How the Jazz carved up the Pelicans in Tuesday's blowout loss

In the third quarter of Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the New Orleans Pelicans were chasing their own tails.

Stan Van Gundy ejected as Pelicans' painful road trip continues with loss in Utah

It would’ve been a giant red flag if the Pelicans had come out flat after they got demolished Tuesday. Their 16-point loss to the Utah Jazz was humbling.

Four disturbing trends the Pelicans must reverse after 5-8 start

Basketball has always been a numbers game, but analytics have taken over the sport in recent years.

Mitchell helps Jazz beat Pelicans for 7th straight win

SALT LAKE CITY -- — The Utah Jazz got off to a tough start. Then Donovan Mitchell and company pushed their way right past the New Orleans Pelicans.