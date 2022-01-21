Pelicans News Around the Web (1-21-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 102, Knicks 91

A fired-up Jose Alvarado scored a basket, then ran back to the defensive end, yelling to a fan in the celebrity-laden crowd in his hometown. Meanwhile, New Orleans teammates Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes and Josh Hart overwhelmed New York at the rim, while the Pelicans swarmed the Knicks all game defensively.

Valanciunas, Hart lead Pelicans past Knicks, 102-91

NEW YORK -- — Jose Alvarado felt right at home back in New York, where the Knicks had another rough night in front of their fans.

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram misses 4th quarter vs. New York Knicks with ankle injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram did not play in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 102-91 win over the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle.

Jose Alvarado sparks Pelicans to win over Knicks in homecoming game at Madison Square Garden

Jose Alvarado is a New York City native, so the New Orleans Pelicans’ East Coast road trip was a homecoming for him.

‘This is about as good of a beginning as I could possibly ask for’: Exclusive with Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado

NEW YORK — Jose Alvarado already thought he was living the dream just by being on an NBA roster this season. A few years ago, he wouldn’t have guessed this was where he’d be.