Pelicans News Around the Web (1-20-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 118, Pelicans 102

Rarely in the NBA can a game be summarized by one statistic, but Tuesday’s Western Conference matchup between Utah and New Orleans virtually boiled down to a single category. In the opener of a mid-week two-game series, the Jazz knocked down 21 three-pointers, while the Pelicans made only six.

3-point arc the difference as New Orleans Pelicans get crushed by Jazz

Headed into Tuesday’s game, it was clear the 3-point arc was going to be an important battleground.

Mitchell scores 28, Jazz beat Pelicans 118-102

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Your Pelicans trade scenarios: Bradley Beal? JaVale McGee? P.J. Tucker?

In Part I of the mailbag I covered some of the early-season shooting woes, Lonzo Ball’s place in the new system and improvement shown by Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes.

Zion Williamson's attacks make him 'one of the unique talents' in NBA, Pelicans coach says

Zion Williamson might attempt an overwhelming majority of his shots at the rim, but to Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy, the 20-year-old is a Swiss Army knife.