Pelicans News Around the Web (1-19-2022)

New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Gayle Letulle

The New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of their longtime statistician, Gayle Letulle, who passed away after a battle with cancer Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the age of 74.

NBA announces schedule change

The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ road game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6 will no longer be televised by ESPN. Originally scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT, the matchup with Denver will change to a 7:00 p.m. CT start time and will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans (16-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference)