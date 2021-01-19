Pelicans News Around the Web (1-19-2021)

Zion Williamson detonates on Kings as Pelicans' offense gets back on track

Three points from the Pelicans’ 128-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

After missing time with knee soreness, Lonzo Ball says he's 'definitely' playing against Jazz

Early in his career, injuries have limited Lonzo Ball.

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball (knee soreness) could make return vs. Utah Jazz

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball could make his return to the lineup Tuesday night when New Orleans takes on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Why Brandon Ingram's superstar potential matters

SOMETIME IN OCTOBER 2019, Joe Boylan, then an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, received an unexpected text from Brandon Ingram -- one of the franchise's new stars, acquired months earlier in the Anthony Davis trade.

Zion Williamson is a terror attacking the basket, but the Pelicans need him to do more

Metu, the seldom-used Sacramento Kings big man, found himself on the wrong end of a Zion Williamson dunk Sunday that ranked among the best slams of the young NBA season.